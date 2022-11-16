UrduPoint.com

Healthcare Facilities Inspected At BHU Ranwal

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshad Alam Khan on Wednesday paid a visit to a health facility at Ranwal and inspected healthcare facilities for the people of the area.

During the visit, the AAC checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines in the Basic Health Unit (BHU) and said that the district administration was committed to providing healthcare facilities to dwellers of the Ranwal area at their doorsteps.

He visited different sections in the BHU where he was briefed about relevant matters by the staff on duty.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on daily basis in order to provide best healthcare facilities to people in a smooth manner.

He said that as per directives of the provincial government, every department of the district should make efforts to extend relief to people through quality and instant service delivery.

