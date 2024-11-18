Open Menu

Healthcare Facilities Inspected At BHU Ranwal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The district administration is committed to providing best healthcare facilities to residents of the district, said Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Jamshed Alam.

He said that the provincial government had introduced a number of development and welfare-oriented initiatives and the district administration would leave no stone unturned to extend benefits of those measures.

He expressed these views while visiting the Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Ranwal.

According to the district administration, the AAC inspected various facilities at different sections of the facility.

He also checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines.

Later, he visited the laboratory and took stock of the cleanliness condition and expressed satisfaction in that regard.

APP/slm

