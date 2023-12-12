Healthcare facilities inspected at Christian hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that the district administration Tank was committed to ensuring the best healthcare facilities for citizens

He expressed these views while visiting Christian Hospital, Tank where he visited various wards and sections of the hospital and inspected treatment facilities.

The AC also met with patients, listened to the problems and lauded the hospital’s administration for putting in place effective arrangements for patients.

Later, he also visited the agriculture office and checked the stock register to examine records of fertilizers and seeds given to farmers.

He met with farmers and directed the officials concerned of the department to take concrete measures to address the problems of the growers.

He urged the staff to perform duties with dedication so that farmers could benefit optimally from the services and policies of the government for the uplift of the agriculture sector.