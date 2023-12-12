Open Menu

Healthcare Facilities Inspected At Christian Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Healthcare facilities inspected at Christian hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that the district administration Tank was committed to ensuring the best healthcare facilities for citizens

He expressed these views while visiting Christian Hospital, Tank where he visited various wards and sections of the hospital and inspected treatment facilities.

The AC also met with patients, listened to the problems and lauded the hospital’s administration for putting in place effective arrangements for patients.

Later, he also visited the agriculture office and checked the stock register to examine records of fertilizers and seeds given to farmers.

He met with farmers and directed the officials concerned of the department to take concrete measures to address the problems of the growers.

He urged the staff to perform duties with dedication so that farmers could benefit optimally from the services and policies of the government for the uplift of the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Agriculture Tank Christian From Government Best

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

1 hour ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

2 hours ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

4 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

17 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan