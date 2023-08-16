Open Menu

Healthcare Facilities Inspected At Healthcare Centers

Published August 16, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar on Wednesday said that concrete measures would be taken to provide the best healthcare facilities to citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting several healthcare centres at the Tehsil where he inspected facilities there.

During the visit, they checked the attendance of staff besides taking stock of the availability of anti-malaria vaccines and other medicines in these health facilities and inquired about relevant matters from the staff on duty.

He said he was undertaking the visit in light of directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad to ensure quality healthcare facilities for citizens.

In this regard, he directed the relevant officials to ensure the provision of uninterrupted healthcare facilities to people in their respective areas.

