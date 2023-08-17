Open Menu

Healthcare Facilities Inspected At Police Line Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Healthcare facilities inspected at Police Line Hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed on Friday paid a visit to the police line hospital and inspected healthcare facilities.

During the visit which was undertaken in light of the instructions of District Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Medical Officer Police Line Hospital briefed him about the treatment and other facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

Later, he visited various sections of the hospital and inspected facilities.

He also met with staff and inquired about various matters pertaining to facilities for patients and availability of medicines and necessary medical equipment.

He expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the hospital and the provision of facilities provided to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the hospital should be among the best hospitals in terms of provision of treatment facilities to patients.

He said that the purpose of reviewing the availability of medicines and other arrangements in hospitals was to provide health facilities to the people so that the people can benefit from the measures taken by the government.

He added that the presence of doctors and other staff should be ensured in the hospitals so that the citizens did not face any problem in treatment at any time.

