Healthcare Facilities Inspected In Medical Centers In Kohat District

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:58 PM

Healthcare facilities inspected in medical centers in Kohat district

Inspector Healthcare Commission Latif Khan conducted raids at several places and sealed X-Ray system in a private medical centre for being operated by a non-qualified personnel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector Healthcare Commission Latif Khan conducted raids at several places and sealed X-Ray system in a private medical centre for being operated by a non-qualified personnel.

During inspection, the inspector healthcare commission directed concerned staff to maintain hygiene standards at all units in the health facility and provide quality service delivery to patients.

He directed Khyber Medical Centre to make proper arrangements for medical waste disposal besides displaying rate list of the services offered to patients.

He also issued notice to the medical centre for renewal of its registration. Similarly Dr Razia was served notice for renewal of registration.

The inspector also checked attendance register and observed blood transfusion, expiry and disposal systems in the centre and directed for making further improvement.

