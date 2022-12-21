DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Abbasi on Wednesday paid a visit to a health facility at Muryali locality and inspected healthcare facilities for patients.

During the visit, the ADC checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines and vaccinations in the Basic Health Unit(BHU). He visited different sections in the BHU where he was briefed about relevant matters by the staff on duty.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide best healthcare facilities to people as part of the district administration's efforts to provide all basic necessities of life at their doorstep.

Later, Muhammad Arshad Abbasi visited an office of the fisheries department and reviewed administrative and other relevant issues.

He issued necessary instructions to the staff concerned and urged them to continue with the same high spirit of dedication and hard work to step up the pace of progress of the sector.