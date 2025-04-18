Healthcare facilities reviewed at DHQ

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The district administration is taking solid steps to ensure quality healthcare services for people.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and reviewed the available medical facilities, the cleanliness of the hospital, and the provision of free medicines under the Sehat Card program.

According to district administration, he also inspected the male ward, met with patients, and listened to their concerns.

The AC issued directives to the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines under the Sehat Card initiative so that patients do not face any difficulties.

He also instructed the relevant staff to take immediate measures for further improving sanitation condition.

