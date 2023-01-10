UrduPoint.com

Healthcare Facilities Reviewed At DHQ Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Healthcare facilities reviewed at DHQ Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and reviewed the quality and availability of the healthcare facilities in the hospital.

He also checked the cleanliness condition, attendance register and availability of medicines in the hospital.

He urged the staff to continue with the same high spirit of dedication so that people could benefit optimally from available healthcare facilities.

The assistant commissioner, later, visited Government Sher Nawaz Shaheed Sentinel High school and distributed tablets among enumerators who were being imparted training for collecting data during 7th digital census.

He urged the teachers/enumerators to take great care to compile quality data which played a key role in future planning for the development of the country.

The Assistant Commissioner Tank inspected the under-construction Tank City road and directed the authorities concerned to expedite work so that the project could be completed timely.

More Stories From Pakistan

