UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare Facilities To Masses Priority Of The Government: Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Healthcare facilities to masses priority of the government: Health minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital and acquired briefing about the facilities being provided to patents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital and acquired briefing about the facilities being provided to patents.

MPA, Malik Wajid, Special Secretary Health, Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Muhammad Siraj and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

The minister visited Minor Operation Theatre, Orthopedic, Emergency Section and Pharmacy Department.

He also met with patients and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

He said that provision of healthcare facilities to masses is among topmost priorities of the government.

He said that efforts are underway to improve service delivery in hospitals of the province and provide them needed facilities for better patient care.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

11 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

11 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

26 minutes ago

KP Govt decides handover of all hospitals' ambulan ..

2 minutes ago

Driver burns to death as oil tanker overturns on M ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks open sharply lower on coronavirus worrie ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.