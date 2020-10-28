Healthcare facilities to masses priority of the government: Health minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital and acquired briefing about the facilities being provided to patents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital and acquired briefing about the facilities being provided to patents.

MPA, Malik Wajid, Special Secretary Health, Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Muhammad Siraj and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

The minister visited Minor Operation Theatre, Orthopedic, Emergency Section and Pharmacy Department.

He also met with patients and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

He said that provision of healthcare facilities to masses is among topmost priorities of the government.

He said that efforts are underway to improve service delivery in hospitals of the province and provide them needed facilities for better patient care.