Healthcare Facility Top Priority: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer on Tuesday emphasized that providing

quality and better healthcare facilities to the public is a top priority of the government.

He expressed these views during his visit to THQ 90 South to assess healthcare facilities

being provided to patients.

During the visit, the minister inspected various departments, met with patients, and inquired

about the services being provided.

He reviewed the healthcare facilities and directed the hospital administration to improve

quality of services.

The minister also inspected the hospital's cleanliness arrangements and directed the staff to

further improve cleanliness standards.

The minister said that the government was taking all possible measures to improve the

healthcare sector, including enhancing facilities for patients and making hospital cleanliness

systems more effective.

CEO Health Dr Sarah Safdar, DHO Dr Muhammad Shahzad, and Assistant Commissioner

Shireen Gul were also present.

