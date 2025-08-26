Healthcare Facility Top Priority: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer on Tuesday emphasized that providing
quality and better healthcare facilities to the public is a top priority of the government.
He expressed these views during his visit to THQ 90 South to assess healthcare facilities
being provided to patients.
During the visit, the minister inspected various departments, met with patients, and inquired
about the services being provided.
He reviewed the healthcare facilities and directed the hospital administration to improve
quality of services.
The minister also inspected the hospital's cleanliness arrangements and directed the staff to
further improve cleanliness standards.
The minister said that the government was taking all possible measures to improve the
healthcare sector, including enhancing facilities for patients and making hospital cleanliness
systems more effective.
CEO Health Dr Sarah Safdar, DHO Dr Muhammad Shahzad, and Assistant Commissioner
Shireen Gul were also present.
