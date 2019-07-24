UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare Has Big Scope For Investment: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:54 PM

Healthcare has big scope for investment: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that private investors would be fully encouraged and tourism would also be promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that private investors would be fully encouraged and tourism would also be promoted.

"Under special economic zone sector, our government will formulate steps for formation of SEZs and will also abolish the mandatory condition of 50 acre land so that new hospitals can be set up in private sectors.

To provide quality base and modern medical faculties to the people is our foremost priority and for achieving this objective, we are utilizing all possible resources.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government will ensure establishing such advanced medical facilities in the country so that people will not have to go abroad for medical treatment," he added.

The Minister expressed these views while talking to media representatives on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab in a health conference being organized by PBIT at Chief Minister's office, here.

Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, CEO Jahanzeb Awan, owners and officials of hospitals across the province also participated in the conference.

The Minister said that in order to promote investment in healthcare sector fruitful consultations had been done with all the stakeholders. "We will formulate action plan in the light of proposals and recommendations being given in this regard," he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said there was ample scope for bringing betterment in medical facilities in government hospitals, adding, the PTI government was paying utmost attention on bringing improvements in rural and urban healthcare centers.

"The prices of medicines have increased due to fluctuation in the value of Dollar, we will bring down prices of medicines soon," he said.

Replying to the questions of media persons he said, "If the opposition is observing black day in order to conceal their misdeeds and corruption then we have no objection." He said the PTI government would not allow the opposition to block the roads and create problems for the people in the name of staging protests.

He was also briefed about problems being faced by private hospitals during the concluding part of the conference.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Dollar Media All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

10 minutes ago

Trump's Endorsement of Johnson Signals 'Dangerous ..

1 minute ago

US Congress members welcome Prime Minister on Capi ..

1 minute ago

European Council President Congratulates New UK Pr ..

1 minute ago

Efforts underway for affiliation of three newly es ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Congratulates UK's Johnson on Appointment, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.