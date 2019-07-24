Healthcare has big scope for investment: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that private investors would be fully encouraged and tourism would also be promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that private investors would be fully encouraged and tourism would also be promoted.

"Under special economic zone sector, our government will formulate steps for formation of SEZs and will also abolish the mandatory condition of 50 acre land so that new hospitals can be set up in private sectors.

To provide quality base and modern medical faculties to the people is our foremost priority and for achieving this objective, we are utilizing all possible resources.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government will ensure establishing such advanced medical facilities in the country so that people will not have to go abroad for medical treatment," he added.

The Minister expressed these views while talking to media representatives on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab in a health conference being organized by PBIT at Chief Minister's office, here.

Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, CEO Jahanzeb Awan, owners and officials of hospitals across the province also participated in the conference.

The Minister said that in order to promote investment in healthcare sector fruitful consultations had been done with all the stakeholders. "We will formulate action plan in the light of proposals and recommendations being given in this regard," he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said there was ample scope for bringing betterment in medical facilities in government hospitals, adding, the PTI government was paying utmost attention on bringing improvements in rural and urban healthcare centers.

"The prices of medicines have increased due to fluctuation in the value of Dollar, we will bring down prices of medicines soon," he said.

Replying to the questions of media persons he said, "If the opposition is observing black day in order to conceal their misdeeds and corruption then we have no objection." He said the PTI government would not allow the opposition to block the roads and create problems for the people in the name of staging protests.

He was also briefed about problems being faced by private hospitals during the concluding part of the conference.