Healthcare Management Authority To Be Set Up In Capital: Dr Faisal

Healthcare management authority to be set up in capital: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the government has decided to set up a healthcare management authority in the federal capital to improve the services of primary and secondary healthcare system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the government has decided to set up a healthcare management authority in the Federal capital to improve the services of primary and secondary healthcare system.

Talking to the media after visiting Pind Begwal Basic Health Centre and Family Planning office Bhara Kahu, Dr. Faisal said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities and the public-private partnership was essential in this regard.

He said that the present government had paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects. He said that effective measures were being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

He said that the government was working for the expansion of universal health coverage (UHC) by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care (PHC), and was committed to implementing its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

He reiterated the strengthening of Primary Health Care in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the population.

He assured expansion in the coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population, and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He said that the government was working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of the UHC plan.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease. He asked citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

Earlier during a visit to the health center, Dr. Faisal received a briefing on available facilities at the center and directed the staff to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the incoming patients.

He assured that the government will ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals. He said that the government was committed to providing the best medical services at hospitals.

