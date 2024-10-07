Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’

Healthcare professionals across the country observed Gaza Solidarity Day on Monday, marking one year since the Israeli aggression on Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Healthcare professionals across the country observed Gaza Solidarity Day on Monday, marking one year since the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

The observance of the day was appealed by the President of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), Prof. Dr. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui.

At noon, doctors and healthcare workers gathered outside their clinics and hospitals, holding Palestinian flags and banners in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, particularly the courageous healthcare workers who continue to serve under dire conditions.

In a statement, Prof. Dr. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui emphasized the importance of this gesture, calling it an expression of support for the people of Gaza, especially the healthcare staff who remain dedicated to their mission despite facing severe hardships.

He also highlighted the devastating state of the healthcare system in Gaza, which had been systematically and permanently targeted.

As a result, more than two million people in the Gaza Strip had been deprived of basic health services, he said and added that there were more than 50,000 pregnant women who were unable to access health services and maternity care.

One year after the genocide in Gaza, 25,000 patients and injured were in urgent need of treatment abroad, along with 12,500 cancer patients whose lives were at risk and who required immediate care.

He said that the situation was further compounded by the tragic loss of 986 healthcare workers who had been martyred while serving under these dangerous conditions.

Despite these overwhelming challenges, doctors and paramedical staff in Gaza continued to provide care, often risking their own lives.

PIMA calls for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza to end the ongoing suffering of its people and to halt the destruction of the region.