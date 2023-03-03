Healthcare professionals' sacrifices during COVID-19 unmatchable: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday termed the sacrifices rendered by healthcare professionals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic unmatchable.

"The doctors' community is our pride because of their professionalism and commitment. Wherever and whenever I visit any foreign land I always get compliments about the Pakistani doctor diaspora," he said inaugurating the two-day Annual Conference 2022-2023 of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

He said the Pakistani nation was committed and dedicated. Pakistan was bound to progress and develop by leaps and bounds, and would never face economic default.

He applauded the role of PMA in supporting health professionals.

The restoration of PMDC (Pakistan Medical & Dental Council), he added, was to support the doctors' community and acknowledge their pivotal role in providing healthcare to common people.

He called for ensuring the elections for the PMDC's executive body.

Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change Naz Baloch said climate change was posing a serious threat to the healthcare system in the country and called for evolving a system as per new challenges posed by global warming.

She paid tribute to the doctors' community for their role especially in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

PMA Islamabad President Prof Dr Akhtar Bandeshah expressed gratitude to the government for restoring the PMDC and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad to their original status. He appreciated Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts to fulfill their promise in that regard.