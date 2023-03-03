UrduPoint.com

Healthcare Professionals' Sacrifices During COVID-19 Unmatchable: NA Speaker

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Healthcare professionals' sacrifices during COVID-19 unmatchable: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday termed the sacrifices rendered by healthcare professionals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic unmatchable.

"The doctors' community is our pride because of their professionalism and commitment. Wherever and whenever I visit any foreign land I always get compliments about the Pakistani doctor diaspora," he said inaugurating the two-day Annual Conference 2022-2023 of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

He said the Pakistani nation was committed and dedicated. Pakistan was bound to progress and develop by leaps and bounds, and would never face economic default.

He applauded the role of PMA in supporting health professionals.

The restoration of PMDC (Pakistan Medical & Dental Council), he added, was to support the doctors' community and acknowledge their pivotal role in providing healthcare to common people.

He called for ensuring the elections for the PMDC's executive body.

Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change Naz Baloch said climate change was posing a serious threat to the healthcare system in the country and called for evolving a system as per new challenges posed by global warming.

She paid tribute to the doctors' community for their role especially in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

PMA Islamabad President Prof Dr Akhtar Bandeshah expressed gratitude to the government for restoring the PMDC and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad to their original status. He appreciated Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts to fulfill their promise in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Visit Doctor Progress Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

9 minutes ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

15 minutes ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

14 minutes ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

27 minutes ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

28 minutes ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.