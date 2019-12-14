UrduPoint.com
Healthcare Professionals Security Bill To Pass Soon; Says Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:34 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that the Health Professionals Security Bill will soon be tabled in the Cabinet for approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that the Health Professionals Security Bill will soon be tabled in the Cabinet for approval.

In a statement, he also extended gratitude to the staff of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore as the hospital resumes its functioning with new zeal to serve the patients.

He assured that security would be provided to the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff and no one would be allowed to manhandle doctors, paramedical staff and patients in the hospitals, Radio/private news channels reported.

He said Punjab government has decided to legislate for protection of hospitals, doctors, paramedics and patients as well.

