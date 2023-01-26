Healthcare services being improved: CEO Health Authority

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Authority Dr Iqbal Sajid said healthcare services were being improved across the district.

Talking to journalists at a local press club, he said corruption wouldn't be tolerated in the department like elsewhere in any part of the country. Neither I'm corrupt nor anyone else would be allowed to plunder the money of the masses, he added.

He said that recruitment for fourth-grade posts was cancelled until further order.

Chairman Punjab Lawyers Association and noted journalists were present on the occasion.

The CEO informed that the appointment of the senior medical officer had been made at the rural health centre.

Replying to a query over non-operational operation theatres at the health centres, Dr Iqbal said the government had put a ban on operations without anaesthesia doctors and anaesthesia tests. That's why, he said, operation theatres were closed at rural health centres in Muzaffargarh like other district towns across Punjab.