Healthcare services in Govt hospitals improved, more funds for ATH to be released soon: Minister Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra Thursday said healthcare services in government's hospitals were significantly improved during the tenure of PTI government owing to substantial investment in this sector during last seven years.

As result of PTI government's reforms and projects in health sector, he said government hospitals were succeeded to handle load of a large number of patients during coronavirus pandemic and were providing quality treatment to ailing people.

The minister said this during his visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said KP government has launched a landmark Sehat Insaf Card plus programme for entire population of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and patients would now get free treatment in any listed government and private hospital in the country through ID cards.

Following an inauguration of Sehat Insaf Cards for Malakand Division's districts of Swat, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Malakand, he said this ambitious programme was also extended to Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera and Haripur districts where 14 million people would get healthcare facilities free of cost.

Each family would be provided free treatment up to one million rupees per year, he said.

The minister visited under-construction Ayub College of Dentistry, earthquake-damaged departments of the college and operation theaters, which are being renovated. ATH has procured an Angiography Machine, MRI, and is renovating operation theatres.

While appreciating efforts of the ATH's board of Governors, the Minister said KP government was well aware of the hospital's problems and would release more funds for ATH soon.

Earlier, the minister was given detailed briefing regarding functioning of the hospital, ongoing projects and achievements during three years and directed the administration to complete all the projects within stipulated time without compromising on quality and standards of work.