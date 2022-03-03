UrduPoint.com

Healthcare Services Quality In Hospitals Being Monitored: Dr Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 07:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that quality of healthcare services in the hospitals across the province was being continuously monitored.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of services provided under Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here, she said that swift response on 24 hours helpline was being ensured to maintain quality of the healthcare services.

She said that all residents of Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions would soon be given Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card facility. She said the Punjab government had empaneled 671 public and private hospitals for Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card.

The minister said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission had been asked to monitor services as part of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card while the helpline was being strengthened for quick response.

She informed that a review meeting was held every fortnight to monitor progress on Sehat Card services.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, while joining the meeting through video-link, said that work on development of live dashboard was underway. He said that free treatment at empaneled hospitals was being monitored. The Punjab Health Minister and the SAPM discussed the scale and quality of services in Punjab hospitals.

