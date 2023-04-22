Healthcare services to be provided round-the-clock at LRH during Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to keep Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) round-the-clock during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to provide healthcare facilities to the people.

In a statement issued by Director LRH here on Saturday, special duties had been assigned to the relevant employees including support staff to concentrate on emergencies and gynaecology sections for prompt treatment.

Similarly, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) teams and other in-charges of medical wards had been directed to provide treatment to the patients admitted in LRH during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The staff deployed in operation theaters in the emergency ward had also been directed to tackle essential operations recommended by the concerned doctor.