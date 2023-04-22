UrduPoint.com

Healthcare Services To Be Provided Round-the-clock At LRH During Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Healthcare services to be provided round-the-clock at LRH during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to keep Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) round-the-clock during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to provide healthcare facilities to the people.

In a statement issued by Director LRH here on Saturday, special duties had been assigned to the relevant employees including support staff to concentrate on emergencies and gynaecology sections for prompt treatment.

Similarly, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) teams and other in-charges of medical wards had been directed to provide treatment to the patients admitted in LRH during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The staff deployed in operation theaters in the emergency ward had also been directed to tackle essential operations recommended by the concerned doctor.

Related Topics

Holidays Doctor Reading All

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

2 hours ago
 DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innova ..

DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innovation Award&#039; by Ministry o ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.