Healthcare services to receive boost with new reforms in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) was held here under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan on Tuesday and took several decisions related to improvement of health services in Dir Lower.

During the meeting, Divisional Monitoring Officer (Health) Abdul Waheed provided a detailed briefing on the current state of healthcare services in the district.

Addressing the forum, ADC Bashir Khan stressed the importance of strict monitoring of health staff performance.

He directed officials to compile a list of negligent staff so that departmental action could be taken, emphasizing the need for immediate measures against those who are frequently absent.

He further instructed that the supply of medicines and public healthcare services in all hospitals should be improved.

Medicine records must be updated daily to ensure transparency, and all records should be entered without delay while progress reports are shared regularly.

Cleanliness in hospitals must be enhanced, and where necessary, wards should be equipped with essential items such as stretchers, beds, and medical equipment.

ADC Bashir Khan also directed that in cases where multiple personnel are posted at a single location, they should be reassigned to hospitals or wards facing staff shortages.

He said that if any staff member listed on the duty roster is found absent during inspections, strict departmental action will be taken against them.

He emphasized that attendance of healthcare staff, the availability of medical equipment, and the supply of medicines must be ensured at DHQ Hospital Timergara, BHUs, THQs, and Category C and D hospitals.

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to improving healthcare facilities and ensuring accountability within the health sector.