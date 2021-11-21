UrduPoint.com

Healthcare: SSP Proffers Eight Major Diseases' Cure, Seven Services For Beneficiaries

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:00 PM

Healthcare: SSP proffers eight major diseases' cure, seven services for beneficiaries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Eight major diseases are cured under priority care and seven services are extended for the beneficiaries of Sehat Sahalut Programme (SSP) for quality healthcare services to masses in the Punjab.

These included Cardiovascular disease, Diabetes Mellitus, burns and road traffic accidents, End Stage Renal Disease & Renal Dialysis, Chronic Diseases: Organ Failure, including and limited to Liver Failure, Renal Failure, Cardiopulmonary Failure, Oncology, limited to Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Surgical Treatment, Daycare treatment, Neurosurgical, including and limited to Laminectomies, Cerebrovascular procedures, Spinal Neurosurgery, Peripheral nerve injury.

In Chronic diseases Tuberculosis, necessitating hospitalization, treatment for Hepatitis B & C, Chronic Liver Disease and treatment for HIV are covered under the programme.

A well-placed source of the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company (PHIMC) told APP on Sunday that an Inpatient services (all medical and surgical cases, Maternity services (SVD/CS) and consultancy of emergencies, free follow ups, fractures, referral transportation from one hospital to other and standard exclusion criteria are extended under secondary care of SSP.

Universal Health Insurance (UHI) launched in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions while approximately 40 percent of the Punjab covered under the programme, he said and added that it has been implemented in 36 districts of the province.

Sharing breakdown, the source informed that exactly empanelled Hospitals in 36 districts are 312 with 26,794 beds including 270 secondary healthcare hospitals: with 10,346 beds and 42 tertiary healthcare hospitals having 16,448 beds.

A total of 3,848,973 families are enrolled in DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions under SSP, the source said, adding that 16,036,473 individuals are registered with it.

He informed that 628,966 families have been enrolled in Multan division while 641,782 in Bahawalpur division.

47, 32 and 27 hospitals are empanelled in DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions respectively, the source maintained.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Road Traffic Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

55 minutes ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

1 hour ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

5 hours ago
 Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.