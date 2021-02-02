Healthcare staff to receive 1 basic salary as honoraria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday announced that all the healthcare staff working at COVID-19 Adult Vaccination Center in Sindh province will receive one basic salary as an honoraria for their services.

'I am thankful to our healthcare staff for their service during this time and for coming forward and volunteering themselves to help us fight the virus. I request all healthcare workers to get their vaccination done as and when they are informed about it. Any healthcare worker who doesn't get themselves vaccinated will not be allowed to work in health facilities." said Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, according to a communiqué.