UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare Staffers Imparted Training On Handling Violence In Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Healthcare staffers imparted training on handling violence in hospitals

Around 130 doctors, nurses and administrative staff of National Institute of Child Health (NICH), on Saturday attended a four-day training workshop for healthcare personnel to prepare healthcare staffers for handling violent behaviour in hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Around 130 doctors, nurses and administrative staff of National Institute of Child Health (NICH), on Saturday attended a four-day training workshop for healthcare personnel to prepare healthcare staffers for handling violent behaviour in hospitals.

The workshop was organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University - JSMU's APPNA Institute of Public Health at NICH here, said a spokesperson of JSMU.

Training covered the impact of trauma, its management, the process of escalation as well as method of de-escalation, practical steps to recognize impending violence and de-escalate it.

The improved communication skills particularly when giving bad news were also taught to the participants.

Master trainer and Project Coordinator Lubna Mazharullah said that 979 healthcare professionals have been trained under this project so far since 2017.

Dr. Ibrahim Hashmi, Lubna Mazharullah, Dr Shahmeen Nazar, Dr Umme Rubab, Dr Hira, and Dr Rabia Baloch were the facilitator.

Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean AIPH explained Professor Lubna Ansari-Baig that these training workshops have been devised under a collaborative project Healthcare in Danger (HCiD) between JSMU's AIPH and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which collected data on violence from all areas of Pakistan.

She said that 31 training workshops had been conducted in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar this year, including trainings for Rescue 1122 in Lahore and Aman ambulances in Karachi.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi said that these training are part of the university's continued activities to work alongside communities for raising the level of healthcare in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Rescue 1122 2017 All From

Recent Stories

 Firdous Ashiq says at least 72 months should be ..

8 minutes ago

Shiite Cleric's House in Iraqi City of Najaf Attac ..

2 minutes ago

20% death rate in case of head injuries can be red ..

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan's matters to be se ..

3 minutes ago

PTI's real struggle aimed at changing country's sy ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Military to Stay in Syria Until Syrians Sa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.