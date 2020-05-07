UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare System Is Not Strong To Bear Brunt Of Coronavirus: Nasir Shah

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:03 PM

Healthcare system is not strong to bear brunt of coronavirus: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has been repeatedly saying that if this pandemic spread beyond control then our health system is not capable of handling so many patients and we do not have enough ventilators to save people's lives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has been repeatedly saying that if this pandemic spread beyond control then our health system is not capable of handling so many patients and we do not have enough ventilators to save people's lives.

He said that the provincial government wanted to maintain strict lockdown in the month of May as per opinion of the medical experts, according to a news release on Thursday.

He said that according to the medical experts, the month of May was very dangerous with regard to the spread of coronavirus.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government do care about the sentiments and businesses of the people but the facts did not allow them to let all the businesses open at once.

Related Topics

Sindh Nasir May All Government Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

6 minutes ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly consultative coun ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman ..

2 hours ago

Kiev Seeks to Return Donbas by End of 2020 But Has ..

3 minutes ago

Switzerland Confirms 66 New COVID-19 Cases Bracing ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.