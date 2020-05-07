Healthcare system is not strong to bear brunt of coronavirus: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has been repeatedly saying that if this pandemic spread beyond control then our health system is not capable of handling so many patients and we do not have enough ventilators to save people's lives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has been repeatedly saying that if this pandemic spread beyond control then our health system is not capable of handling so many patients and we do not have enough ventilators to save people's lives.

He said that the provincial government wanted to maintain strict lockdown in the month of May as per opinion of the medical experts, according to a news release on Thursday.

He said that according to the medical experts, the month of May was very dangerous with regard to the spread of coronavirus.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government do care about the sentiments and businesses of the people but the facts did not allow them to let all the businesses open at once.