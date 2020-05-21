UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare System Of Country Requires Reformation: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:08 PM

Healthcare system of country requires reformation: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the healthcare system of country required reformation with particular focus on disease prevention as the concept of disease management was changing in the world, from curative to preventive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the healthcare system of country required reformation with particular focus on disease prevention as the concept of disease management was changing in the world, from curative to preventive.

He stated this during a presentation given by Vice Chancellor of Health Services academy (HSA), Dr. Assad Hafeez here.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the initiatives taken by Health Services Academy with regard to development of technical and operational guidelines, training of healthcare workers and academic programmes being offered by the Academy.

The President asked the Vice Chancellor to produce public health leadership and take measures to provide online courses to health professionals.

He also directed the management of HSA to improve liaison and coordination with the provincialhealth departments so that they could benefit from the expertise of Health Services Academy.

Related Topics

World From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Construction industry package to help uplift real ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Hopes to Resume Flights With Russia in Mid- ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls Myanmar Bill Criminalizing Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank Lends Belarus $109Mln to Modernize High ..

6 minutes ago

Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Pouvoir 4

14 minutes ago

Japan Lifts State of Emergency in 3 More Prefectur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.