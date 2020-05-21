Healthcare system of country requires reformation: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the healthcare system of country required reformation with particular focus on disease prevention as the concept of disease management was changing in the world, from curative to preventive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the healthcare system of country required reformation with particular focus on disease prevention as the concept of disease management was changing in the world, from curative to preventive.

He stated this during a presentation given by Vice Chancellor of Health Services academy (HSA), Dr. Assad Hafeez here.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the initiatives taken by Health Services Academy with regard to development of technical and operational guidelines, training of healthcare workers and academic programmes being offered by the Academy.

The President asked the Vice Chancellor to produce public health leadership and take measures to provide online courses to health professionals.

He also directed the management of HSA to improve liaison and coordination with the provincialhealth departments so that they could benefit from the expertise of Health Services Academy.