Healthcare system undergoes major reforms to further improve access, quality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Nelson Azeem, informed the National Assembly on Friday that Pakistan has introduced significant healthcare reforms over the past three years to align with global standards.

During the question hour, he said that currently, 54% of Pakistan’s population has access to essential health services—up from a score of 40 on the Low-Income Health Coverage (LIHC) index in 2015.

One of the key programs, he said, is the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP), which provides free healthcare coverage to around 44.5 million families, helping poor and vulnerable citizens receive treatment without financial stress.

He highlighted that improving Primary Healthcare is a central goal. The Essential Package of Health Services (EPHS), adapted by provinces, and community initiatives like the Lady Health Workers (LHW) program are helping improve services for maternal, child, and general healthcare, including both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The LHW Strategic Plan (2022–28) and the upcoming National Health and Population Policy (2025–34) reflect the government’s continued focus on community-based healthcare aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To ensure quality and safety in healthcare, the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) is now setting standards for registration, licensing, and oversight of hospitals and healthcare professionals, he added.

Addressing staff shortages, especially in nursing and midwifery, he said, the government has introduced a policy framework to improve training and coordination. A major step forward is the launch of Pakistan’s first Bachelor of Science in Midwifery program at the Health Services academy (HSA) in Islamabad, supported by the UNFPA and WHO, aimed at expanding skilled maternal care in underserved regions.

A digital transformation of the healthcare system is also underway. The National Digital Health Framework promotes interoperable, people-centered systems, supported by telemedicine and tools like the District Health Information System (DHIS2) to enable remote services and data-driven decisions.

He said, Public-private partnerships have empowered local NGOs to manage Basic Health Units (BHUs), especially in rural areas, improving staffing and reducing disparities between urban and rural health access.

The government, in collaboration with international organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA, has launched various training programs focusing on maternal and child health, including: Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postnatal Care (PCPNC), Essential Newborn Care (ENC), Integrated Management of Newborn and Childhood Illnesses (IMNCI), Nutrition Stabilization Centres (NSC).

The NourishMaa Campaign, led by the Ministry of National Health Services, is also training healthcare workers in maternal nutrition and antenatal/postnatal care, with a strong emphasis on community outreach.

He said that the federal-level training for medical and paramedical staff is underway to improve access to family planning and postpartum contraceptive services nationwide.

These broad-based reforms show the government’s determination to build a stronger, more accessible, and resilient healthcare system, while tackling structural gaps and following global best practices.

He said that no complaints have been received by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) regarding shortages or illegal sales of diabetes medicines. He assured the House that prices of such medicines are either comparable to or lower than those in neighboring countries.

He said DRAP is regulating medicine prices under the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, approved by the Federal Cabinet, to ensure transparency in price setting and revisions.

To make medicines more affordable, DRAP is promoting the production of generic drugs by easing registration and supporting local manufacturing.

To tackle overpricing, DRAP has advised its field teams to conduct regular market surveys. Legal action has already been taken against four pharmaceutical companies found overcharging, following Cabinet approval.

DRAP has asked provincial health departments to enforce the Drugs Act, 1976, which gives provinces responsibility for monitoring the storage and sale of medicines.