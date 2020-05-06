UrduPoint.com
Healthcare Workers Paid Tributes On Int'l Midwifery Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Midwifery professionals, teachers and students observed International Midwifery Day by holding a candlelight vigil in remembrance of healthcare workers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

They vowed to fight COVID-19 with more dedication and improved services for patients, according to a news release on Tuesday.

A short and simple ceremony was organized jointly by the Koohi Goth Women Hospital and the Midwifery Association of Pakistan on the premises of hospital located in the rural locality of Malir.

Ceremony was attended by the renowned gynecologist Dr. Sher Shah Syed, President Midwifery Association of Pakistan Uroosa Lakhani, midwifery tutors and students.

Participants lit candles in memory of healthcare workers lost lives due to this pandemic and lauded their services.

"Observance of this day is aimed at to reduce maternal mortality and to save babies during prenatal period and after birth. We need 300,000 midwives in Pakistan to provide services.

They are the force who will control situation arising from current health challenges," said Dr. Sher Shah Syed.

These midwives will help bring maternal mortality ratio down and lesser number of fistula cases in the country.

Appreciating role of midwives, Uroosa Lakhani urged every midwife to take care ofthemselves, patients and newborns.

