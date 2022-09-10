Health,Live stock department releases data about free medical, vaccination camps

(@FahadShabbir)

Health and Livestock department Shahheed Benazirabad has released data of free medical and vaccination camps established for the treatment of rain-hit people and domestic animals in the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Health and Livestock department Shahheed Benazirabad has released data of free medical and vaccination camps established for the treatment of rain-hit people and domestic animals in the district.

According to handout issued by district Information office, District Health department with the help of PPHI and People's Medical Hospital NawabShah established 28 mobile and 59 fix medical camps ensuring availability of medicines, Doctors and paramedical staff.

According to data around 74333 destitute people living in different relief camps and 29586 people living outside the camps had been treated so far while different cases of diseases were also reported including 12679 normal diarrhea patients, 5941 severe diarrhea patients, 3052 dysentery,9612 ARI patients, 9116 malaria, 23461 skin disease 3063 eye and 9314 patients of different ailments who were being provided treatment.

Meanwhile, the Livestock department sharing data told that free vaccination camps for domestic animals in flood-hit areas continued and more than 30,0000 domestic animals were vaccinated so far while free medicines were being given to cattle owners for their animals.