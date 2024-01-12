Healthy activities continue to highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that healthy and constructive activities are ongoing to highlight the positive image of Karachi and KMC will continue to work together with the Sindh government for the betterment of the city.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 4th Merigold Festival at Bagh e Jinnah (Frere Hall lawn) on Friday.

He said that we have a strong bond with the people and will always have this, more than 60 thousand flowers have been planted in Marigold Festival for the citizens, "I would like to congratulate the Parks Department for organizing the three-day festival."

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, deputy parliamentary leader of PPP in City Council Dil Muhammad, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Karachi inaugurated the Marigold Festival and distributed certificates of appreciation to the staff of the Parks Department.

Addressing the event, he said that the Frere Garden is an asset of the citizens, the work done by the Parks Department in the Frere Garden is appreciable, the Marigold Festival will continue for three days and the entry of the citizens will be free.

He said that KMC with the help of the provincial government working in the city in a dynamic manner.

He asked the citizens to come in large numbers to this festival and tell the world that good works are also done in our city. We are working day and night thinking that we should fulfil the promises made to the people, he said.

Mayor Karachi said that the Sindh government gave three snorkels to this city yesterday which have been added to the fire brigade fleet and will be used all over the city to put off fire.

He said that buses have also come to solve the problems of public transport, the fire brigade department is quite active, and their annual performance has been good, the positive change is that now the complaints received on the 1122 are being processed without delay.

He said that seasonal flowers and plants will also be planted on the roadsides and open spaces in Karachi. New animals are going to be introduced in the Safari Park where already projects like zip line and dino park have also been completed. Horse riding will also be started in Safari Park soon for citizens. Butterfly Garden will be activated in Karachi Zoo in three months, and will continue to serve the people for the sake of the future of our children.