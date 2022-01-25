Healthy activities to be promoted in parks, playgrounds: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman Kalhoro Tuesday said that healthy activities would be promoted in all the family parks in district Korangi.

He said this while inspecting ongoing development works different parks, playgrounds and green-belts in district Korangi, said a statement.

He directed the officials concerned to further expedite the neat, clean and green Korangi campaign to ensure cleaning and promote greenery.

He appealed to the masses to cooperate with the district administration in cleaning and plantation activities.