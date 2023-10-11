Healthy activities to keep youth away from drugs & social evils

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan on Tuesday said that youth could be kept away from drugs and other social evils by engaging them in healthy activities and sports, there was no lack of talent among the youth of the province.

If they are provided with proper opportunities, they can bring laurels for Pakistan not only in the country but also abroad. Players represent their country as ambassadors.

These views were expressed by PPP's President Balochistan Chapter Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali and ex Federal minister Sardar Umar Khan Gorgaij at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Award distributing ceremony to players of Hazara Town.

Deputy Information Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, provincial leader Eng. Mah Jabeen Jamali, Sana Durrani, and Sajida Bengulzai were also present on the occasion.

The speakers said that the PPP was the only political party which took steps to solve the problems of the youth whenever it came to power.

They will ask the Caretaker Provincial sports Minister Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani to give full support to players of Balochistan including Hazara players.

They said that youth could be kept away from other social evils including drugs by attracting them to sports.

Players belonging to Hazara have made the country and the province famous by winning not only national but also international competitions, they said.

They said that Pakistan People's Party is a party of martyrs, adding it would ensure the provision of employment and other facilities to the youth after winning the general elections and come into power.

Later, Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto Award was distributed among best players belonging to Hazara Town by Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali and other leaders.