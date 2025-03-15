Open Menu

Healthy Animals Key To Boosting Meat, Milk Production

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director (DD) Livestock and Dairy Farm Department Sambrial Ahsan Tassawar Cheema has said that animals must be healthy to increase meat and milk production.

Talking to APP, DD Livestock and Dairy Farm Department Sambrial Ahsan Tassawar Cheema said that taking care of cows, buffaloes and sheep is very important to get more milk and meat production from them.

The deputy director directed farmers to use pesticides every three months, keep animals in a clean and dry place, add minerals to the animal feed and get them vaccinated on time.

He said that doctors are organising livestock meetings in different villages so that livestock farmers could be informed about animal care, medicines and vaccinations.

The official said that if animals are raised by following the given methods, then considerable profits can be made.

He said that in case of any emergency, the livestock farmers can benefit from the livestock hospital or helpline who is performing its duties on a daily basis.

