Healthy balanced diet, lifestyle, daily exercise can help control diabetes: Health Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Diabetes Day under the theme "Access to Diabetes Care" this year is being observed across the country including Pakistan on Sunday.

Health expert urged the public particularly the youth to adopt healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and balanced diet for a better life to serve the country as Pakistan is ranked third in the prevalence of diabetes following China and India.

"All types of diabetes are equally serious and if not properly handled them they can lead to serious complications in sugar patients", Senior consultant endocrinologist Dr Umar Yousaf Raja Shifa International Hospital warned while talking to a private news channel.

He advised the public that they should include fresh fruits and vegetables in their diet.

He said food plays a vital role in controlling blood glucose levels at an average level.

He said the intake of grains, legumes, dairy foods and high protein diets help to maintain a healthful lifestyle.

Dr Umar Yousaf further explained that after the Covid-19 pandemic a large parts of the world population are currently suffering from diabetes. We have to prioritize our health to lead a healthful lifestyle, adding, diabetes causes mental stress among patients. There is a need to spread a message regarding treatment available for diabetes, he added.

Diabetes can also be managed through an active lifestyle. He said patients need to engage themselves more in physical activities; they should keep a check on their body weight, say not to use sugar-coated foods and sweets, avoid refined flours, reduce beverages and most importantly, stay away from sweeteners, he mentioned.

He said with the onset of novel coronavirus, people with underlying chronic illnesses such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes are more prone to COVID-19 than a healthy and fit person.

"Diabetes is the leading risk factor for obesity, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation worldwide, but in Pakistan people comparatively suffer more from such problems at a younger age", he further mentioned.

However, a healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a normal body weight and avoiding tobacco use are ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes, he added.

Dr Umar said treatment of diabetes involves balanced diet and physical activity along with lowering of blood glucose and the levels of other known risk factors that damage blood vessels, adding, tobacco use cessation is also important to avoid complications.

He urged media to play its role in promoting healthy attitude and practices while NGOs should also play role in preventing the epidemic of diabetes mellitus.

Expert said that overall, more than 537 million people were suffering from diabetes across the globe. During the Covid-19 lockdown, the world witnessed an increase in the prevalence of type-II diabetes as the pandemic restricted physical activities, causing a rise in the cases of obesity.

Replying to a question, endocrinologists mentioned that every fourth person in Pakistan is now suffering from diabetes due to poor lifestyle habits.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common, accounting for roughly 90% of adults who have diabetes, he said, adding, early treatment, in addition to small lifestyle changes, can help in preventing type 2 diabetes.