Healthy Diet May Slow Development Of Memory Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:38 PM

A heart-healthy diet and aerobic exercise may slow development of memory problems, a new study suggests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A heart-healthy diet and aerobic exercise may slow development of memory problems, a new study suggests.

Cognitive impairment without dementia (CIND), or mild cognitive impairment, is a condition that affects your memory and may put you at risk for Alzheimer''s disease and dementia, the researchers said.

For the study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers from the Duke University examined two potential ways to slow the development of CIND based on what we know about preventing heart disease.

The research team had a theory: That the healthy lifestyle behaviours that slow the development of heart disease could reduce heart disease risk and also slow cognitive decline in older adults with CIND.

These behaviours include regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet, such as the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet.

The results of the research team''s study showed that exercise improved the participants'' ability to think, remember, and make decisions compared to non-exercisers, and that combining exercise with the DASH diet improved the ability to think, remember, and make decisions, compared to people who didn''t exercise or follow the diet.

The researchers concluded that their findings are promising proof that improved ability to think, remember, and make decisions can last one year after completing a six-month exercise intervention.

They suggested that further studies would be needed to learn more.

