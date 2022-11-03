'Healthy diet,folic acid imperative for pregnant women':Nutritionist

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A healthy diet along with the use of folic acid supplements was imperative for pregnant women,said nutritionist Ayesha Anfal in a ceremony held in a private college on Thursday to raise awareness about the health of pregnant women.

While addressing she said that extra folate was required during the first 28 days of pregnancy as its deficiency caused neurological defects in babies usually until the woman was unaware of her pregnancy,adding that deficiency of folic acid caused various other issues including nerve weakness and spinal cord dysfunction.

She stressed all women of childbearing age to get adequate amounts of dietary supplements and foods, including bread, flour, cereals and pulses, and reduce their intake of sugary drinks, fried food ,bakery items etc.