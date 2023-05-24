UrduPoint.com

Healthy Discussions Vital For Solving Societal Problems: KU VC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Healthy discussions vital for solving societal problems: KU VC

The University of Karachi's Department of Islamic History, and Karachi University of Center of Excellence for Women Studies in collaboration with the Islamic Academic Forum (Sindh) organized a day-long national seminar on "Transgender Act 2018 and Sida Domestic Violence Bill 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi's Department of Islamic History, and Karachi University of Center of Excellence for Women Studies in collaboration with the Islamic Academic Forum (Sindh) organized a day-long national seminar on "Transgender Act 2018 and Sida Domestic Violence Bill 2020: research overview and recommendations" at the CEWS Auditorium.

KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that society should arrange seminars on such topics from different aspects so that people could learn more about the real issues, said a spokesperson of the KU on Wednesday.

He termed that healthy discussions with positive mindsets are essential for solving the problems faced by the people living in any society.

He urged that people should have the ability and capacity to listen to others' points of view and also respect their vision regardless they agree with their logic or not.

Meanwhile, a member of the Islamic Ideological Council of Pakistan Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui while discussing the decision of the Federal Sharia Court highlighted various aspects of the Transgender Act and especially a provision in the bill according to which a transgender person will have the right to be identified as male or female, whereas in Islam, gender is determined only on the basis of biological composition.

He shared that Islamic orders and rituals depend on gender and not on inner feelings.

Another speaker, Shoaib Madani from Shaoor Foundation and other experts on Islamic and social sciences spoke about the topic and informed the participants about the implications of the Transgender Act.

They shared that violence against women is clearly against the teachings of islam and there is no justification for beating females of any age.

They observed that the Domestic Violence Protection Bill has the greatest impact on the family system. The bill proposes stringent penal measures against all forms of domestic violence, while the wording 'definition of violence' is also worth considering.

They mentioned that according to the bill, it would also be an offense for a member of the household to instruct another person to abandon religious teachings or act contrary to morals.

A large number of students from various departments of the university, and scholars from Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Sargodha, Islamabad, and other cities participated and presented their research papers during the event.

President of IAF Sindh Professor Dr Salauddin Sani Al-Zehri, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, Chairperson of KU Department of Islamic History Dr Muhammad Sohail Shafiq, the in-charge CEWS Dr Asma Manzoor and others also spoke on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Hyderabad Male Sargodha Khairpur Women 2018 2020 Karachi University Family Event All From Court

Recent Stories

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR ..

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with ar ..

BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with armed forces

7 minutes ago
 KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Ann ..

KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Annual Examination 2021

7 minutes ago
 Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

7 minutes ago
 At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Nea ..

At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Near Border With Afghanistan - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Spain's Valencia FC to Donate Players' Shirts to C ..

Spain's Valencia FC to Donate Players' Shirts to Charity to Combat Racism

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.