Healthy eating habits, lifestyle, balanced diet help cure stomach-related problems in monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) While the monsoon season provides relief from the scorching heat, it also increases the risk of infectious diseases where expert warned public for water contamination risks and urge awareness for taking precautionary measures with food storage, consumption and avoid roadside eats to stay safe.

Renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. Irfan Ali Richan, speaking to ptv news emphasized the crucial importance of recognizing the symptoms of monsoon-related diseases, which often include high fever, body aches, and fatigue.

Dr. Richan cautioned that if left untreated, these diseases can progress to severe cases, requiring hospitalization and intensive care.

Dr. Richan' s warning comes as the monsoon season intensifies, bringing with it an increased risk of waterborne and food-borne diseases.

By being aware of the symptoms and taking prompt action, citizens can protect themselves and their loved ones from these potentially life-threatening illnesses, he added.

Dr. Richan advised citizens to be vigilant about food and water hygiene, stressing the importance of drinking clean water, avoiding raw or undercooked food, and washing hands regularly.

He also emphasized the need for timely medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

In severe cases, hospitalization and intensive care may be required to manage complications such as dehydration, organ failure or septicemia.

Dr. Richan urged citizens not to delay seeking medical help if they experience severe symptoms, as prompt treatment can significantly improve outcomes.

By taking preventive measures and being mindful of the risks, citizens can stay safe and healthy during the monsoon season.

Dr. Richan's expert advice serves as a timely reminder to prioritize health and take proactive steps against monsoon-related diseases.

Responding a query, he said it is imperative to take necessary precautions like drinking clean water, preferably boiled and cold water, eating freshly cooked hot food, avoiding eating outside, and washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before using.

Citizens should keep surroundings clean and avoid water stagnation to keep mosquitoes away and follow hand hygiene practices," the expert added further, he added.