Healthy Environment Must For A Healthy Society: Aida Girma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Healthy environment must for a healthy society: Aida Girma

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :UNICEF Pakistan Country Representative Aida Girma Sunday said it was imperative to protect and ensure healthy environment in order to groom and nurture a healthy and robust society.

Regarding Clean Green Index initiative, she said it was definitely a motivating step towards raising standards of cleanliness and ensuring green environment.

This project would have a vital role in ensuring healthy environment and could to be implemented across the country, she said while talking to APP.

She spoke high of Pakistan's initiatives to effectively mitigate social economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and tackle climate changes with formal launch of Clean Green Index.

Aida Girma said the UNICEF would continue to work with the Pakistan government to carry forward the Clean Green Initiative to promote healthy atmosphere, besides facilitating the institutions in improving water, sanitation and hygiene services.

