Healthy Food Necessary For Immunity Building: Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Healthy food necessary for immunity building: health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that healthy food plays a key role in immunity building in humans.

She was speaking at the International Virtual Conference on "Plant-Based Food Potential for Food Security and Pandemic Management" as the chief guest via video-link on Thursday.

The minister said, "Our health largely depends on what we eat." She congratulated the organisers of the conference for holding such an important event.

She said that hygienic and clean food was the first requirement for good health. "We have launched Punjab's largest health nutrition programme in the province," she added.

She said that all would have to work together to promote healthy and hygienic food. She said that a survey to assess the nutrition status of school-going children had been conducted and the recommendations of the conference would be implemented in Punjab.

The minister said that coronavirus pandemic has affected Pakistan much less than other countries of the world.

University of Agriculture Multan Professor Dr Asif Ali Khan thanked the minister for joining the Conference.

The participants paid rich tribute to doctors,nurses and paramedical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

