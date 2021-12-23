UrduPoint.com

Healthy Gut Bacteria Can Reduce Severity Of Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Scientists in the UAE have found that some bacteria in the gut may reduce the severity of Covid-19 in infected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Scientists in the UAE have found that some bacteria in the gut may reduce the severity of Covid-19 in infected people.

The study carried out by scientists at the University of Sharjah, Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, and other institutions, said the make-up of the gut microbiome may influence the severity of the disease and the body's immune response.

The work is among the latest of many studies of the relationship between the gut microbiome and Covid-19, some of which have analysed how diet influences a person's ability to fend off the coronavirus, The National reported.

You don't have to go vegan, but getting more diverse plants on your plate is a great way to boost the health of your gut microbiome, improve your immunity and overall health, and potentially reduce your risk from Covid-19, said Prof Tim Spector, King's College London.

The study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, looked at 86 infected people and another 57 without the disease.

It found that in the infected group, there was a greater abundance of some types of disease-causing bacteria in the gut, and higher levels of some that cause inflammation. These, the researchers suggested, may have played a role in the early symptoms of those who were infected.

"Since patients' gut microbiota were only sampled after they were infected with the virus, we are unsure whether pre-existing gut dysbiosis contributing to more severe Covid-19 symptoms, or whether Covid-19 was the cause of the gut dysbiosis. This is very similar to the chicken and egg question," said the study's senior author, Dr Habiba Alsafar, director of the Centre for Biotechnology and associate professor of molecular biology and genetics at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi.

But in this group, who had been infected with Covid-19, there was also a greater abundance of certain types of anti-inflammatory bacteria and of several types of bacteria that produce butyrate, a fatty acid that can strengthen the immune response.

These are types of symbiotic bacteria, meaning they have a mutually beneficial relationship with the person in whom they are found.

"Altogether, perhaps the gut symbiotic response plays a significant role in counteracting Covid-19 dysregulated immune response, restoring homeostasis (a stable situation), and subsequently reducing Covid-19 pathogenesis and disease manifestations," the researchers said.

