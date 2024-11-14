Open Menu

'Healthy Lifestyle Key To Combating 'Diabetes': Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, experts stressed the importance of early diagnosis, effective management and lifestyle changes to combat diabetes and urged policymakers to make diabetes care more affordable.

Renowned General Physician Professor Dr. Javed Akram in an exclusive interview with a private news channel expressed deep concern over the growing epidemic of diabetes in Pakistan.

He warned that diabetes is a silent killer that can damage kidneys and other vital organs.

However, he said this debilitating disease can be controlled by a 35-minute walk, a healthy weight, a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels, balance carbohydrate intake and physical activity and monitor blood pressure and cholesterol, he added.

Additionally, every 1 kg weight loss reduces diabetes risk by 16%, and physical activity reduces diabetes risk by 30%. Consult healthcare professionals and join diabetes support groups for guidance, he mentioned.

