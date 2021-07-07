UrduPoint.com
Healthy Lifestyle Vital To Avoid Heart Diseases: Farrukh

Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Healthy lifestyle vital to avoid heart diseases: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday emphasized the need for adopting healthy lifestyle to reduce risk of heart diseases.

In a meeting with secretary general of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Sanaullah Ghuman, the Minister said consumption of tobacco and sugary drinks could have negative impacts on public health.

Farrukh Habib eulogized PANAH for sensitizing masses about the heart diseases, said a news release.

Sanaullah Ghuman informed the minister that his organization was creating awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and their risk factors for the last 37 years.

He said PANAH was also imparting first aid training of tackling patient of heart attack at various academic institutions as well as in government and private departments to save precious lives.

