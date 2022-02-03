'Healthy' Nawaz not following doctors' advice about traveling: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who seemed to be healthy, had not been not following his doctors' advice about traveling.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif in a video could be seen visiting a factory in the United Kingdom, where he had gone after travelling for 4 to 5 hours from his residence.

He might be interested in buying or investing in that factory, he added.

Farrukh said Nawaz, who seemed to be quite healthy as evident from his long travel to the factory, should return if he had any sympathy with the people of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said notices had been issued to those whose Names were included in the Pandora papers as the Prime Minister's Inspection Cell was working on it. The government would make investigation report about the matter public, he added.

Farrukh said the government was providing gas to 1,700 companies with only three and half per cent reduction in this year.