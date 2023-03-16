Healthy, recreational opportunities being provided to citizens: DG PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has said that all the resources are being utilized to provide healthy and recreational opportunities to the citizens.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that in connection with Jashan-e-Bharan the authority had organised the seven-day 'floral festival' to provide a recreational and health environment to the people of Sargodha.

He said that in the festival apart from flower exhibition, various programmes including culture and magic show, fire dance and other colorful programmes were also being organised in which the guests and participants were showing keen interest.

The DG PHA said that the culture of our country and talent of local artistes were being highlighted through this platform. To provide entertainment to citizens, a Qawwali night was also arranged in this regard, in which, renowned Qawal Fareed Ayyaz performed, he said.