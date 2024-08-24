Open Menu

Healthy Reforms In Every Field Benefitting Common Man: AJK Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) AJK Minister for Mangla Dam and Mangla Dam Housing Authority of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Qasim Majid has said that the Azad Jammu Kashmir government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has made healthy reforms in every field of life, and resultantly, the common man has started to reap its benefits.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations who called on him here on Friday.

Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majid said that Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq's recent visit to Mirpur has boosted people's morale, and they have realized that the Prime Minister believes in practical actions rather than announcements."

The minister underlined that the historic reduction in electricity tarrif, providing 400 units of free electricity to grand mosques and 200 units to ordinary mosques, and providing subsidies on flour have given great relief to every member of society.

"Financial assistance to the poor, destitute, widows, and orphans through social protection funds will boost their morale and provide them with free health facilities,"  he stated.

Qasim further expressed that the Prime Minister has taken personal interest in the completion of the much-delayed Rethua-Harayaam Mirpur Bridge project.

The government, he added, has planned to complete it in the shortest possible time, for which the people of Mirpur pay tribute to the Prime Minister.

APP/ahr/378

