Healthy Sports Competitions Enrich Abilities Of Students : Principal PGMI

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The sports have the potential to bring change in the world along with health while it was also important in creating an atmosphere of brotherhood among society.

This was stated by Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar on Sunday while speaking at the award distribution ceremony at the end of Sports Gala of Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC).

He said it was very important for the doctors who take care of the health of the people and provide them medical treatment to keep themselves healthy and energetic.

Al-freed added that healthy sports competitions also enrich the abilities of students so sports competitions should continue in medical institutions.

He said that sports activities were very important for physical and mental health as the spirit of success was nurtured in the field of education of the students through sportsman spirit. He said that medical education was a very aspect challenge for which students spend a lot of time in studying and therefore extra-curricular activities play a significant role in refreshing their minds.

He said that it was a good thing that female students were also participating in sports activities with enthusiasm and this time AMC student Fabiha Qayyum had been awarded the title of Sports President who has won 3 medals, 7 shields and 1 trophy. Her name implies that female students were ahead of boys in the field of education as well as in sports which students have to work hard to compete.

During Sports Week, various sports competitions were held in which the students of Ameeruddin Medical College took full part and displayed their talent.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences and Principal PGMI also distributed prizes among position holders and players.

Sports Chairman Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal thanked all the organizers and staff for the successful organization of the games.

