Healthy weight, balanced diet helpful in controlling Type 2 diabetes: Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Expert on Thursday expressed serious concern over the rising number of Diabetic patients in the country and stressed the need to aware communities with the help of media to restrain inactive lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and lack of exercise and physical activity, which are among the major controllable factors to prevent the disease.

"Most of these cases are type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments", a Specialist from Lahore Dr Uneeba syed while talking to ptv news channel said.

The number of people living with diabetes was increasing every year in Pakistan while the average age at which people were contracting diabetes was also getting lower in the country, due to which teenagers getting diagnosed with diabetes had become a routine due to obesity, she said.

Early diagnosis and treatment are key elements to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes," she added.

"Highly processed foods that are high in calories and low in vitamins, minerals, and fiber break down quickly in the body and can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels," she mentioned.

Parents should encourage children to eat nutrient-dense foods, focusing on fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, whole grains, and lean proteins, adding, limiting intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, such as freezy drinks and soda.

Replying to a question, she highlighted, "Excess weight and body fat are major risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes." "Pakistan has the highest rate of diabetes patients worldwide," she informed.

She urged families, schools, healthcare providers, communities, media, the food industry, and the government to work together to control the disease.

"All types of diabetes are equally serious and if not properly controlled can lead to serious complications."Replying to another query, she said, "Type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injection," she added.