Healthy women are backbone of strong families: Dr. Umer Farooq

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Healthy women are the backbone of strong families and often Primary caregivers, male and female have different healthcare needs, and investing in the health of women has far-reaching ripple effects.

This was expressed by the Dean of Ayub medical college and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Prof Dr. Umer Farooq, in a 5 days clinical training on women-centered health care and family planning.

The training programme was organized by Dr. Sadia Habib, chairperson of Gynae/Obstetrics in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan Ipas (health access rights) at MCHC Ayub medical teaching institute Abbottabad.

The aim of the training programme was to ensure access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including family planning, information and education.

More than 18-20 participants including consultants, postgraduate trainees and senior nurses were trained to provide these health care services at MCHC free of cost in gynae OPD.

The certified trainers, including lead trainer Prof Dr. Noreen Zafar, dr. Gulalai and others traveled from different cities of Pakistan to train faculty, PGs and nurses so that these services can be provided to women at the nearest possible hospital free of cost.

The program was attended by Dean/CEO prof dr. Umer Farooq, Medical Director Dr. Alamzeb Khan Swati, Chairperson OBGY Dr. Sadia Habib, Senior faculty Dr. Ansa islam, Dr. Iram Sarwar, consultants Dr. Sadia Bibi, Dr. Sundus Nawaz, Dr. Wajeeha Khursheed, PGRs and senior nurses.