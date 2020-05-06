Heaps of garbage health threat for public in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi cantonment board has been failed to keep cantt area neat and clean as heaps of garbage spread giving stinking smell

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi cantonment board has been failed to keep cantt area neat and clean as heaps of garbage spread giving stinking smell.

Poor cleanliness arrangement were witnessed including Dheri Hassanabad, Bakra Mandi, Tench Bhatta, Lal kurti, Chungi no. 22, lala Zar is creating problems for residents while they have demanded of the high authorities to take notice of the situation.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Atif said the residents of complained that the heaps of garbage remain scattered and are spreading smell.

According to health experts, the rubbish dumps can serve as potential breeding sites for mosquitoes and flies that may cause spread of serious infectious diseases outbreak including dengue fever and malaria.